Police collided with protesters in Whitehall (REUTERS / Dylan Martinez)

This Sunday saw a new day of tension in London, after the riots between the police and protesters in the context of protests against racism.

The clashes on Sunday were recorded in Whitehall, the main artery of the English capital. In the afternoon there were bullfights, detainees, and even some uniformed officers injured.

Users on social networks reported that the protest in that area of ​​the capital lost control when some protesters began to throwing “bottles, traffic cones, and other objects” at the police. The rest of the protesters, meanwhile, remained peacefully and some even asked for calm.

Protestants who collided with the uniformed they also launched projectiles.

Thousands of people mobilized again in London against racism (REUTERS / Peter Nicholls) Police attempted to contain protesters due to the ban on large concentrations of the coronavirus (REUTERS / Hannah McKay) A large police cordon tries to slow the advance of the protesters in Whitehall (REUTERS / Peter Nicholls)

Elsewhere in the UK, Hundreds of thousands of people protested again this Sunday in rejection of the murder of George Lloyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police in the United States. In London, Glasgow, Birmingham or Manchester, protesters, many wearing gloves and masks, defied calls from the Government and the Police, which alerted that congregations of more than six people are “illegal” due to the restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus. .

Fourteen people were arrested and at least ten policemen were injured this Saturday in the British capital when they staged a confrontation at the end of a day of peaceful protests, in which the singer Madonna participated, who was seen walking with crutches in a march through the center from the city.

Some protesters were detained by the London Police (REUTERS / Peter Nicholls and Dylan Martinez)

This Sunday protesters also vandalized statues of historical figures, such as the 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston statue in the English city of Bristol, which was demolished by Protestants.

Protesters in the southwestern town of England tore down the controversial bronze monument erected in 1895 in the town center and rolled it down the streets into the harbor. The images broadcast on social networks show how one of the protesters put his knee on the neck of the Colston statue after it was knocked down, in an image similar to that of the policeman who killed the African-American Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis and who is at the origin of the current global wave of protests.

Local police chief Andy Bennett reported that nearly 10,000 people attended the Bristol demonstration on Sunday. Despite the riots, he clarified: “The vast majority of those who came to express concern about racial inequality and injustice did so in a peaceful and respectful manner.”

“However, there was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal harm by knocking down a statue near Bristol Harborside,” he added.

A projectile explodes near the police (REUTERS / Dylan Martinez) The riots occurred in Whitehall, in the heart of London (REUTERS / Dylan Martinez) British police officer injured (REUTERS / Dylan Martinez)

In another part of the city, Another group of protesters painted a statue of Winston Churchill with the caption “Churchill was racist.”.

The protesters vandalized the statue of Winston Churchill, in London (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / .)

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Protesters in the UK knocked down the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader