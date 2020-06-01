Riots despite curfew and clashes with police were recorded on another day of protests in the United States against racism

Police on Sunday dispersed protesters who had defied the curfew imposed in the capital and other US cities with tear gas in front of the White House, the scene of sometimes violent protests against racism and police brutality.

Miami Mundo / .

The rage unleashed after the death of a 46-year-old black citizen at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis a week ago quickly spread throughout the country, and street protests have been mounting since then.

To avoid further disturbances, thousands of National Guard soldiers were deployed to 15 states and Washington, and the curfew was established in several cities besides the capital, including Houston and Los Angeles.

. / SETH HERALD

Tear gas canisters explode near police units trying to break up a protest for the death of George Floyd, in Detroit, Michigan on May 30, 2020

In Saint Paul, a city next to Minneapolis, epicenter of the movement, thousands of people protested against racism on Sunday afternoon and demanded that all the police officers involved in Floyd’s death be held to account.

At the moment, only one of them, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is the agent featured in the video of Floyd’s arrest, which went viral on social media.

. / Eric BARADAT

Protesters clash with police outside the White House in Washington on May 30, 2020

The recording shows how he sticks his knee into Floyd’s neck for long minutes while the victim, immobilized face down, complains about not being able to breathe. Chauvin will appear in court for the first time on Monday in this case.

– Looting –

Several local officials claimed to understand the reasons for popular anger, but urged protesters to remain calm before the sixth night of protests.

. / . / ALEX WONG

Police assemble a cordon near the White House as protesters march in protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020, in Washington.

“We have black children, black brothers, black friends, we don’t want them to die. We are tired of this being repeated, this generation will not be swept away. We are fed up with oppression, ”protester Muna Abdi, a 31-year-old black woman, told . in Saint-Paul.

Other demonstrations took place in Washington, Miami, and New York. “Black Lives Matter”, “I can’t breathe” (the last words spoken by George Floyd) are the most chanted slogans in the protests.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate for the November election, Joe Biden, said he attended a rally against racism in his state, Delaware, on Saturday.

The deployment of security forces did not prevent looting from several stores in a luxury shopping center in Santa Monica, in Los Angeles County.

“Please come home early, stay home (…) We must return to the urgent, which is the construction of justice, not burning a city,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on the news channel CNN.

Despite the police presence, violence seized cities like New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, Des Moines, Memphis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Portland, Chicago and the capital on Saturday night.

There were road cuts and vehicle and business fires, while police officers, deployed in large numbers, responded with tear gas and in some cases with rubber bullets.

– “Radical extremists” –

President Donald Trump, who faces the most significant civil unrest in his term as the country is hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic, promised to “curb collective violence” and denounced “radical left extremists,” in particular. the “Antifa” (anti-fascist) movement, which it will include in the list of terrorist organizations, as announced.

On Sunday, he retweeted the message from a conservative radio presenter saying: “This will not stop until good people are willing to use overwhelming force against the bad guys.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has compared the current situation on numerous occasions to the Charlottesville clashes, where clashes between white supremacists and anti-fascists caused one death and dozens of injuries in August 2017. Trump then commented that there were “very good people ” From both sides.

“The president makes things worse,” the mayor told CBS.

Trump “must unite our country (…), not stoke the fire,” Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, told ABC.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan on Sunday showed his support for protesters and denounced “entrenched racism and violence” in the United States. “We have had enough.”

And the British Lewis Hamilton, six-time world champion in Formula 1, denounced the silence of “the great stars” of the “white-dominated” circuit.

Protests against police brutality and racism in the United States spread to London and Montreal on Sunday, and to New Zealand on Monday.

China denounced the “chronic disease” of racism in the United States.

On their side, Iran, a sworn enemy of Washington, denounced the “oppression” of the American people and called on the police to “stop the violence” against the population “and let it breathe.”