Police try to disperse people protesting the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. (Free Press Photo: .).

Thirty cities in the country, from Los Angeles to Chicago, passing through Cleveland, Washington DC and New York, are the scene of protests for the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died at the hands of the police in the past Monday in Minneapolis.

In that town, hundreds of people gathered minutes before the nightly curfew ordered by the authorities began at 20:00 local time (01:00 GMT), in the Fifth District area, where on Friday a bank branch and A police station was burned down.

The scenes of burned-out police cars, blocked roads, broken windows and the launch of Molotov cocktails were repeated in different parts of the US, where the police used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.

In Philadelphia, rally participants vandalized a police vehicle and painted and attempted to tear off the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo in the city center. Rizzo, who died in 1991, was a police commissioner and made a name for himself with a heavy hand.

🎥🆘️🆘️🆘️🔥🔥🔥 #GeorgeFloydMurder MOVIE SCENES IN #USA 🇺🇸 # GeorgeFloyd ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/gDR57SkKJ7 – © halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ 🍀ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, in places like Chicago and Los Angeles, protesters clashed with police, who fired rubber bullets at them.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety in Pennsylvania said on Twitter that several police officers had been injured during the riots in this town, while three journalists had been injured or attacked by participants in the protests.

Thousands of people protested for the third day in a row in New York, as authorities announced the arrest of two sisters accused of launching a Molotov cocktail to police on Friday.

In Washington, DC, hundreds of people gathered in the vicinity of the White House, and there were skirmishes with the Secret Service, in charge of security at the presidential mansion, after a fence was knocked down.

Ali Velshi gets gas fired around him pic.twitter.com/FNjB04AFH7 – Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 31, 2020

On the west coast, the Seattle Police Department reported in a statement that “after hours of peaceful protests, the crowd became violent and aggressive, and began throwing bottles at officers.”

As a result of these altercations, several protesters and officers have been injured, police said.

Downtown Miami, Florida witnessed a protest by two thousand people, as part of a call for social organizations.

In Seattle, a white man carried a long gun that appeared to be an AR-15 rifle, which was taken from him at gunpoint by an undercover police officer.

White guy in #seattle protest open carrying, what appears to be an AR15, has his weapon taken away by an undercover police officer at gun point. pic.twitter.com/OwJDw6qV9A – Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 30, 2020

Six states – Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado, Ohio and Utah – joined Minnesota on Saturday to order the mobilization of the National Guard, a reserve corps, to deal with the unrest.

Several cities have enacted a curfew, such as Atlanta, where protests were especially violent on Friday.

In that city, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered a curfew tonight from 9:00 pm local time until dawn.

Similar measures have been taken in Cleveland, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Los Angeles, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, Denver, Colorado, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.