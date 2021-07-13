Riot prepares changes for 20+ champions in League of Legends patch 11.15

Yes, patch 11.14 of League of Legends it was launched just a few days ago but Riot games has already started working on the champion tweaks they will make in patch 11.15, which will be released in two weeks in the official client, and there will be changes for more than 20 of them, between buffs, nerfs and adjustments.

The 9 champions who will suffer debuffs in League of Legends patch 11.15

The first list is quite extensive, with characters in the top and middle lane as the ones who will suffer the most. And is that Annie, Aurelion Sol, Gwen, Irelia, Kayle, Sylas, Wukong and Viego they will be weakened. Of those mentioned, it should be noted that the nerf for Viego will be focused on its online stability, while Aurelion Sol has been during the last two patches the champion with the best winrate at the highest levels of Rankeds, with 57.3% and 57.4% in the last two patches.

The list is completed with Thresh, the only one of the characters in a different role that will be nerfed, and that is that in the last patches it has returned to be the support par excellence, both in the percentage of selection and that of victories.

These 10 champions will be upgraded in League of Legends patch 11.15

Just as there will be multiple weakened sololaners, as many will receive upgrades; more specifically, we mean Cassiopeia, Kennen, Mordekaiser and Syndra. Another of the positions that will have new exponents of interest will be the jungle, since Nidalee Y Shyvana will be improved.

In the bottom lane there will be various upgraded supports and handles Among the first stand out Blitzcrank Y Rell, while the ADCs that will receive upgrades will be Caitlyn Y Xayah. In the coming days from Riot Games will specify what the improvements will be exactly.

Tweaks for Dr. Mundo and Rumble come to League of Legends

Completing the list of 21 champions that will be modified in the next patch of the game, Dr. World Y Rumble They fall into the category of “settings.” While we do not know exactly what the changes will be, whenever we talk about adjustments it is about taking power away from one ability and giving it to another, to modify the champion’s playstyle somewhat.

As we mentioned, we still have to wait a few days before the changes are confirmed and appear in the League of Legends test client, prior to reaching the official client.