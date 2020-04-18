The VALORANT Beta is being a success and many people have already downloaded it on their computers. Something that is getting a lot of attention is its Vanguard cheating system, with which Riot Games is very committed to ensuring a safe environment. To ensure the reliability of this system, Riot Games is rewarding everyone who finds a way to cross it with a lot of money.

After downloading VALORANT, players have found that installing the title also installs the new Vanguard protection system, which helps detect cheating in the game and runs even when they are not playing the title. This has attracted a lot of attention from users, as they think that this system could compromise their private information.

Given the concern, Riot Games reported through an official statement of all the efforts they are making regarding this system and assured that they would not make available to users a system that exposed their privacy.

Riot Games tests Vanguard’s security

To reinforce this, the Riot Games security team spoke about their protection philosophy and assured it by mentioning that to test Vanguard’s reliability, they invite users to detect any type of vulnerability that compromises security. To further increase its commitment to its users, Riot Games includes a vulnerability level reward that ranges from $ 25,000 USD (for finding bugs that allow third parties to obtain information from players) to $ 100,000 USD (for finding inconsistencies at the level of the main code that would allow to compromise the fundamental parts of the computer). These inconsistencies can be reported on the Riot Games page of the specialized site HackerOne.

As Kotaku reports, on this site there are companies like Nintendo, which offers from $ 100 USD to $ 20,000 to those who find inconsistencies that compromise the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS systems.

“We want the players to continue playing our titles with ease and we are putting our money on the table to ensure it. If you think you have found a vulnerability in Vanguard, that could violate the security and privacy of the players, please send a report immediately, “said Riot Games on its official page.

Since we are talking about VALORANT, we tell you that Riot Games takes into account the relationship with sponsors and distributors and has issued measures to make the game at the esport level accessible and more extensive.

VALORANT will be available on PC for free this summer. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

