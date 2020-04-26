Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One problem with online gambling is that some of the individuals can annoy their rivals or fellow teams with toxic attitudes. Occasionally, some players have faced unwanted comments that can be considered sexual harassment. For Riot Games, study of League of Legends, this behavior is inadmissible and that is why it will take it seriously in VALORANT.

Recently, Greenily, an interface designer who works at Riot Games, shared a video demonstrating that a player made inappropriate comments when he realized he was playing with a woman.

In her tweet, Greenily explained that she normally remains silent in these situations to avoid any type of harassment. However, this is a tricky thing in a game like VALORANT where communication is important.

This situation echoed even Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon, executive producer of VALORANT, who revealed that they are taking action against these behaviors.

Disgusting, this is scary. This is why I cannot enter games alone. I am very sorry We are looking for long-term solutions to make it safe to play VALORANT, even in solitary games, ”he explained.

