Riot Games’ Wild Rift is now on Android and iOS

League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games is now available for Android and iOS and brings surprises in this new open beta

The open beta of League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games It’s finally available in North America, so players can now try the mobile port of the super popular title. Riot Games It has also revealed all the features that will be available in the open beta, including some of the fan favorites.

Players now have full access to Wild rift on both Android and iOS, allowing you to have all the fun of playing one of the world’s most popular games now on your mobile, without all the complicated mechanics and intimidation of taking on the veterans of this decade.

For those who want to tryr League of Legends With no other players yelling at you for getting it wrong, this is a great intro, with the same basic idea, just simplified for mobile devices.

Chance to Take Over the World

The mode “All Random All Mid “, which will be tested from April 5 to 8, reduces the game to a simple 12-minute total fight with champions chosen completely at random. Also, for gamers who miss being able to boast of being better than everyone else, Wild rift is adding a new ranked season for these competitive players, with new rewards to get you started! If you reach Gold with 10 or more wins, you can choose the Glorious Jinx skin.

To celebrate the open beta is finally available, Riot is running an exclusive event called “Wild Welcome”, where players can earn bonuses for the investment they have previously made in the PC version of League, as well as gain an edge on champions and upcoming content, and then choose a side in the most dangerous rivalry in the game: Rengar against Kha’Zix.

Riot Games stated the following:

“The patches that will be available to players during April and May are:”

“5 NEW CHAMPIONS:

Several new “monstrous” characters will reinforce the Wild Rift roster of 61 champions: Galio, the Colossus; Rammus, the Armordillo; Kha’Zix, the Void Reaver; Rengar, the pride stalker, and Renekton, the butcher of the sands.

ALL RANDOM ALL MID:

A favorite game mode for League players on PC, All Random All Mid (ARAM) will be in testing from April 5 to 8, and then April 15 to May 19. ARAM is a 12-minute all-out brawl between two teams receiving random champions, amplifying Wild Rift’s gameplay to jump straight into chaotic teamfights.

A NEW CLASSIFIED SEASON:

For competitive players, Ranked will return with new rewards! To reach gold with 10 or more wins, players can choose Glorious Jinx.

THE WILD PASS:

Wild Rift’s version of a battle pass, the Wild Pass offers Blue Motes and Poro Coins for play only, and players can choose to upgrade for 590 Wild Cores (around $ 6) for a lot more. To boost progress, the Wild Pass Elite is also available for an additional 400 WC. Reaching level 50 in the Wild Pass grants the exclusive trek through the universe skin, Hexplorer Jax.

REWARD EVENTS:

Get an edge on champions and content through America’s exclusive Wild Welcome event; Get bonuses for your previous investment in League for PC with Rift-to-Rift rewards; and then choose a side in the League’s most dangerous rivalry when Rengar and Kha’Zix face off in Masters of the Hunt

NEW GAME ITEMS:

Tank players will have more options and tools to play with, as a host of new and adjusted items, including Frozen Heart, Force of Nature, and Sunfire Aegis, are heading into Patch 2.2. ”