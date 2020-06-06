Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

League of Legends the first alpha test of Wild Rift. Riot Games has started rolling out a small number of invitations to random players in Brazil. Invitations for players in the Philippines will be sent out later today.

You can read: New Volibear debuts with the lowest winrate in all League of Legends

Wild Rift Brasil’s official Twitter account assured that a small number of players should have received an invitation in their emails.

Or first test Alfa de Wild Rift no Brasil COMEÇOU! 🇧🇷✨ A small number of players have just received confirmation of access via e-mail in a random manner. AdaCadastre-se no site para ter a sua chance: https://t.co/YQp9wt8fgD pic.twitter.com/uDrzb2aF1u – League of Legends: Wild Rift Brasil (@WildRiftBR) June 5, 2020

Riot You will test the systems today to ensure that the alpha runs smoothly. Servers will be online from 2pm to 10pm (Brazilian local time) today. On June 6 and 7, the servers will be live from 6pm to 10pm. After this, players can enjoy the alpha at any time until June 26.

The regional alpha test will also take place in the Philippines. Players from the region will receive their invitations later today. The alpha test will also run until June 26.

Alpha test is for devices only Android. The minimum device requirements to play regional alpha are:

CPU: 8 cores, 1.5 GHz and higher, 64-bit processors only

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

A release date has not yet been revealed for Wild Rift, but Riot He assured that he plans to launch the mobile version worldwide by the end of 2020. A console version would also come out later.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord