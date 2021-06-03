Riot Games just confirmed it

Riot Games has just announced that Valorant will have a version for iOS and Android.

Riot Games just confirmed that Valorant will have a mobile version, which would reach both Android and iOS within a year. It would not be just any port but a game fully adapted to mobile screens, substantially removed from the PC experience.

So far play Valorant on mobile it was a distant possibilityAlthough since the game’s own launch, a year ago, Riot Games claimed to be exploring other platforms for the title.

Either way, thanks to a interview with Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant, published in Polygon, we have learned that the successful franchise sister of League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, will have its adaptation to the small screen.

When is Valorant for mobile launched and what is known about the project?

Unfortunately, there is no clear date for its arrival on mobiles. As Donlon has commented in the interview, right now, from Riot Games They can’t confirm datesbut they hope it can be released a year from now.

The announcement of the mobile version of Valorant coincides with the game’s first anniversary, celebrated with a undisputed success of the franchise, which at the beginning of the year accumulated an average of 3 million players a day.

An overwhelming figure that Riot Games will seek to transfer to Android and iOS with a 100% refurbished adaptation from the original PC version. Thus, the Valorant executive has emphasized that Valorant for mobile will offer a unique experience, adapted to the needs of mobile gamers. As stated by Donlon, the objective it’s not turning PC gamers into mobile gamers but to build a new community around the smartphone.

Maybe that’s why from Riot Games cross play is ruled out between the mobile version and the PC version, a function that in principle It wont be available.

You have to try these 5 casual games, according to Google they have been the best of the year

Given the current success of Valorant, once it is with us, the mobile version of Valorant It would enter directly into the list of best Android shooters, competing directly with titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile or Fortnite.

Related topics: Games, Casual games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join