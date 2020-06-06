By Sebastian Quiroz

06/05/2020 8:15 am

Valorant It is a competitive FPS exclusively for PC, and at the moment there are no concrete plans to bring this title to other platforms. However, the success of the game has made fans want to see the new Riot Games experience on consoles. In the past the development team mentioned that at the moment they were only focused on PC. However, they recently provided new information that gives these people hope.

During the GameSpot Play for All event, Valorant producer Anna Donlon mentioned that there are plans to bring this title to more platforms, specifically, she talked about consoles, and revealed that They are already working on prototypes to make this a reality.

However, he avoided making people very excited. Although the development team is excited about this possibility, Donlon mentioned that this was never the main focus of Valorant and that, if it were, it would have been delayed. Etso was what he said:

“We are definitely prototyping. But there is a way to play this title and there is a way to experience it that we’re not entirely sure will translate to gameplay on consoles. If we feel we can offer this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want VALORANT to represent a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience. ”

In the event that Valorant comes to consoles, the experience should be a little different and adapt to these platforms, similar to what Riot Games is doing with League of Legends: Wild Rift. According to Donlon, the FPS is very focused on competitive play, so doubts that it can be replicated on consoles with the same conditions as on PC, which would make players feel that there is an advantage depending on the platform on which it is played, thus modifying the experience.

Speaking of Valorant, even after the game’s beta, the cheats are still banned. Similarly, you can check our gameplay of the game here.

Via: GameSpot

