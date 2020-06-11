Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Ron Johnson, a top Riot Games executive, decided to comment on his personal Facebook account regarding the death of George Floyd that has drawn widespread criticism.

The executive who holds the position of Global Head of Consumer Product for the creator company of League of Legends and Valorant (and previously for Nickelodeon, Viacom and Disney), referred to the death of the African American, emphasizing that “his criminal lifestyle they never result in good things happening to you or those around you. “

This was the material published by the Riot Games executive.

It didn’t come free

Riot Games has had, until recently, several questions due to the objectification of the female gender in its ranks and legal agreements that have “decreased” the noise produced by such behaviors in its own organization.

On this occasion, the sayings of Ron Johnson, who represents the conservative class in much of the planet, maintain that despite the “police brutality” that existed in the case, it is necessary to “control”. The problem is that such “police brutality” usually occurs against people of African descent, such as those who live in low socioeconomic sectors.

Grace on social networks did not come cheap to the American executive. Why Riot Games He has already sent a statement stating that “we are aware of the posting on social networks and we have started an investigation,” in conversations with the VICE outlet. “We believe that the sentiment in the image is abhorrent, against our values ​​and against our belief that systemic racism requires immediate change in society.”

With this, Johnson could lose a position that he only assumed in January of this year.

