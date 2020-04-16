Any system of language regulation in a video game, that is, one that defines whether a username or expression is appropriate or not, is automated and is sometimes subject to change depending on the current situation that prevails in a place or in the world. The theme of the year, without a doubt, is the coronavirus, and it seems that the word “corona” could soon cause problems in some video games, just as it is happening to a League of Legends player.

A Kotaku report revealed the curious case of League of Legends user Joao Corona, who has been known by his last name on the Riot Games MOBA scene for a long time, especially since players linked him to the Mexican beer brand. With the passage of time, Joao Corona managed to have the username Squid Corona in League of Legends, last year he reduced it to Corona and everything went normally. However, in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, this player recently discovered that there is a problem with his username.

According to the information, the League of Legends support system informed Joao Corona that he has to change his username as Corona is no longer an accepted word to identify a player. Obviously, the decision has to do with the coronavirus and an attempt by those responsible for MOBA security to avoid any controversy within the game, especially due to the cases of discrimination that have occurred online against the Chinese population and the current health situation.

After informing Riot Games about this situation and the antecedents regarding his name, Joao Corona received a denial from the support site and is now awaiting the support of the community in order to keep his username.

Stay with us at LEVEL UP.

Source

.