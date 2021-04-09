Riot Blockchain Acquires Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in North America

Key facts:

Whinstone was acquired by Riot Blockchain for a total of $ 651 million.

By 2022, Riot Blockchain expects to have a mining capacity of 7.7 EH / s.

Today, April 8, 2021, Nasdaq-listed mining company Riot Blockchain announced the purchase of North America’s largest Bitcoin mining hosting company, Whinstone US, Inc.The acquisition of Riot Blockchain includes all assets. and Whinstone operations, including 300 megawatts of mining capacity.

According to the press release by which the purchase was made public, Whinstone was acquired by Riot Blockchain for a value of $ 80 million in cash, and 11.8 million common shares of the mining company that, according to the last price of its closing, have a value of USD 48.37 each. Thus leaving the final price of Whinstone in a total of USD 651 million.

Among the assets and operations obtained by Riot Blockchain, are the Whinstone facilities, located in Rockdale, Texas, which comprise an extension of 100 acres (approximately 50 hectares) and three buildings where the company carries out its operations. In total, the buildings total 190,000 square feet (17,651 square meters) and there is currently a fourth building under construction that will be 60,000 square feet (5,574 square meters).

The Rockdale, Texas site has 300 megawatts in developed mining capacity, but Riot believes it can scale it to 450 megawatts for a total of 750 megawatts in bitcoin mining capacity. On the Whinstone acquisition, Riot Blockchain CEO Chad Harris said:

The Whinstone acquisition is the most significant achievement in Riot’s growth to date and positions Riot as an industry leader in Bitcoin mining (…) After the consummation of this transaction, we will have created a very clear path for the future growth of the Company. Riot will fully own the largest Bitcoin mining facility in North America, with very low energy costs, and one of the most talented development teams in the industry. Whinstone will serve as the foundation for Riot’s Bitcoin mining operations, upon which we will drive our goal of increasing the American footprint in the global Bitcoin mining landscape. Chad Harris, CEO of Riot Blockchain.

Among other acquisitions, Riot Blockchain will also feature the 100-employee team that managed to build Whinstone’s operations from new field to commercialization, in less than twelve months.

The purchase transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction or extension of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory clearances.

Riot Blockchain expects to reach a hash rate of 7.7 EH / S in 2022

In another statement published on Wednesday, April 7, Riot Blockchain announced the purchase of 42,000 Bitmain S19J Antminers miners for a value of USD 138.5 million. With this, the company hopes to obtain a mining capacity of 7.7 EH / s by the end of 2022. That is, 6 times the hash rate of what you currently have (1.3 EH / s).

By the end of 2022, Riot Blockchain expects to have 81,150 antminer miners with a total hash rate capacity of 7.7 EH / s that is, 4.8% of the total hash rate capacity of bitcoin. Source: rebcenter-moscow / pixabay.com

The purchase of the miners by Riot Blockchain is due to the company’s strategic initiative to increase its hash rate. In this way it is expected that, from a previous order where 26,100 miners S19 Pro and S19j Antminers were ordered, in October 2021, the hash rate of the company reached 4 EH / s. Later in October 2022, with the complete installation of the current order, as previously stated, a total rate of 7.7 EH / S. That is, the 4.8% of Bitcoin’s total mining capacity, which currently stands at 160 EH / s.

This long-term purchase order marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of Riot’s mining operations (…) Riot’s existing fleet of miners has already positioned the company as an American leader in Bitcoin mining. By nearly doubling its planned hash rate, Riot continues to make great strides toward growing the Company’s and the United States’ share of the global network hash rate. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on continuing to evaluate additional opportunities in the space. Megan Brooks, COO of Riot BlockChain.

Indeed, Riot Blockchain would outperform major players in this industry such as, for example, Marathon, which reports a hash rate of 0.71 EH / s.

According to the CBIE (Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index) the United States currently has 7.24% of the current bitcoin hash rate, while China exceeds it with 65.08%.

Riot Blockchain is currently receiving miners from a previous order, and the current order is expected to be received from November 2021, in monthly installments of 3500 S19J Antminer, until October 2022. By then the company will have 81,150 miner Antminers of which the 95% will be from the series Latest generation S19.

Likewise, with the entire fleet deployed, the company will consume approximately 257.6 megawatts of power with an overall hash rate efficiency of 33 joules per terahash (J / TH).