The public health network in Rio de Janeiro reached its capacity limit on Monday, with almost all the ICU beds in the municipality occupied, said the city of Rio de Janeiro.

According to municipal data, the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the Unified Health System (SUS) in the city reached 98%. The infirmary beds had an occupancy of 92%.

In addition to the maximum capacity, at a time when the city is still heading towards the expected peak of cases in Covid-19, there are 271 people on the waiting list waiting for a bed in the municipal network.

In the state network, the queue has 326 patients with coronavirus or with suspected disease waiting for a place in an ICU. At the moment, there are only infirmary and ICU vacancies in a hospital in Volta Redonda, about 150 kilometers from the capital.

“With the exception of the Regional Hospital Zilda Arns – whose occupancy rates are 78% in the infirmary and 77% in the ICU -, the secretariat clarifies that all other beds destined for Covid are occupied and that there are rotating vacancies caused by high, deaths, in addition to technical reserves of beds for patients already hospitalized that may worsen the clinical condition, requiring ICUs “, said the State Health Secretariat in a statement.

The state network currently has an occupancy rate of 83% for ICU beds and 71% for infirmary beds. Two weeks ago, the rates were 63% and 41%, respectively

The coronavirus has already killed 677 people in the state and there are 7,944 confirmed cases of the disease. Health officials still report 276 suspected deaths. On the other hand, 3,650 people recovered from the disease in the state.

The capital concentrates 5,261 cases of coronavirus, and 405 deaths.

Over the weekend, the state’s first field hospital was opened, but only 30 of the unit’s 200 beds are available for now. Another 10 field hospitals – 7 from the state, 2 from the city hall and 1 from the federal government – are expected to be ready during the month of May.

More than 20 health professionals in Rio, including doctors, nurses and nursing technicians, have already died with Covid-19, according to unions in the categories.

