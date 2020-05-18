RIO – The State Secretary for Health of Rio, Edmar Santos, was removed from office on Sunday, 17. The dismissal occurs while the State ranks second among the most affected in the country by the covid-19 epidemic.

The decision to leave in the midst of the pandemic was motivated by reports of fraud in the bid for the purchase of respirators in the amount of R $ 3.9 million. Santos’ name was not mentioned in the investigation, but that of very close collaborators. The director of Gafree Guinle Hospital, Fernando Ferry, will be the new secretary.

According to figures released on Sunday, Rio has a total of 22,238 cases of covid-19 and 2,715 deaths.

As part of the “Favorite” operation, which investigates deviations in health contracts, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) and the Rio Civil Police arrested former Health Secretary Gabirell Neves, in addition to Gustavo Borges, earlier this month. da Silva, Aurino Batista de Souza Filho and Cinthya Silva Newmann. The four are suspected of having obtained financial advantages in the emergency purchase of respirators for covid-19 patients.

Last Thursday, the operation also arrested the former president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj), Paulo Melo, and businessman Mário Peixoto. The businessman would be responsible for supplying respirators to field hospitals set up on an emergency basis to covid-19 patients. Witzel’s right-hand man, Economic Development Secretary Lucas Tristão, quoted in a staple of Operation Favorite, was also due to be relieved of his post.

“I support the investigations that are being carried out by the control bodies and that are identifying irregularities,” wrote the governor, Wilson Witzel, in a social network, last Thursday, 14. “It is unacceptable for people to want to commit illegal acts, especially in this pandemic and struggle for the lives of millions of people. “

According to an official statement from the state government, Santos was exonerated “for failures in the infrastructure management of field hospitals to assist victims of covid-19”. Also according to the statement, “Santos will continue to assist the State and will direct a commission of notables in tackling the coronavirus pandemic”.

The new health secretary will be the doctor Fernando Ferry, director of the University Hospital Gafrée Guinle, of Unirio. General practitioner and AIDS specialist, Ferry is an associate professor of Clinical Medicine and AIDS at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UniRio). Ferry graduated from the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ and was a professor of Histology and Embryology at Universidade Gama Filho, Universidade de Barra Mansa and UFRJ.

The new secretary is also graduated in Veterinary Medicine and Agricultural Technique from the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ). He is a doctor and master in Veterinary Parasitology also at UFRRJ.

