RIO DE JANEIRO – The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC), announced on Tuesday, 5, that he will increase the inspection to punish those who are not complying with the social isolation measures enacted by the state government. Now, the order is for the Military Police to close establishments that are open without authorization or allowing agglomerations. People caught in agglomerations will be taken to police stations and charged with the crime of disobedience.

The decision to intensify the inspection was taken during a Witzel meeting with representatives of the Public Ministry (MP-RJ) and the Public Defender of the State of Rio.

According to Witzel, in recent days there has been an increase in population on the streets. Isolation is being respected by only 40% of the population. The governor reinforced the request that people leave home only for essential services, such as buying food or going to the doctor.

“We are intensifying these measures to prevent the population from becoming infected and we have more people going to public and private hospitals, which are at the limit of their attendance,” said the governor.

Witzel’s decision comes a day after he received a letter from a group of approximately ten renowned health professionals asking for the radicalization of social isolation in the state to contain the advancement of the coronavirus. The measures, discussed during a meeting last Thursday, 30, include the blocking of roads and the effective ban on the movement of people and vehicles, which have increased in recent weeks.

