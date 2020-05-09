RIO – In a decree that will be published in the State Official Gazette on Monday (11) the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC), will extend isolation measures until May 31 against the spread of the new coronavirus in the State of Rio de Janeiro. Initially, the rules that took effect in March would go until the 11th.

Governor Wilson Witzel’s press conference on covid-19

Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Agência O Dia / Estadão Content

The decree recommends that mayors carry out some form of lockdown in their municipalities, as a measure of social isolation, in order to prevent the proliferation of the disease. The state’s public security forces will assist the actions of city halls.

According to the decree, measures are maintained, such as the closure of public and private schools, day care centers and institutions of higher education, and the holding of sporting and cultural events, concerts, scientific fairs, among others, in open or closed places, is suspended. . The operation of cinemas, theaters and the like is also suspended. Gyms, leisure and sports centers and shopping malls are also expected to remain closed.

The recommendation that the population of Rio de Janeiro does not frequent beaches, lagoons, rivers and public pools and clubs remains valid for the entire state.

Among the determinations, the suspension of non-emergency works in residential and commercial properties was included, guaranteeing the possibility of suspending service provision contracts, without penalty or interest.

Only essential services must remain in operation, but they must follow all security measures to avoid crowding, in addition to fulfilling the distance between people.

In case of non-compliance with the measures envisaged, the competent authorities should investigate possible practices of administrative infractions and crimes such as disobedience. The other types of commerce will have to perform home care.

