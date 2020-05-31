RIO – Groups of few people gathered in acts for and against President Jair Bolsonaro this Sunday morning, 31, on the Copacabana waterfront, in Rio. In the middle of the division between the two demonstrations, a military police officer told federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) who had a flag of the group contrary to the president burned. The statement was captured by the live broadcast made by the Bolsonarist parliamentarian himself on social networks. The Military Police (PM) even used bombs to disperse protesters against the federal government.

Red-Black Democracy Ribbon.

Photo: Playback / Twitter / Estadão

In the images, the group averse to the president holds a banner with the words ‘Democracia rubro-negra’, produced by Flamengo fans who call themselves anti-fascists. When asking to go to the protesters, Silveira heard from an agent that he had already had the flag burned. “My friends are over there (sic), I already told them to go there and burn that flag over there (sic)”, commented the policeman, called by the deputy “captain”.

The pro-Bolsonaro demonstration has as its motto the repudiation of the fake news inquiry in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and also calls for the impeachment of the 11 court ministers, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, and governor Wilson Witzel. The group that went to the shore this morning is one of the smallest ever seen in Bolsonarist acts in Copacabana.

On the other side, an even smaller group was protesting against the president. In the images recorded by Silveira, the only banner that can be seen is ‘Democracia rubro-negra’. In other records, however, there are still flags with the words ‘Dictatorship never again’, ‘Bolsonaro genocidal’ and ‘Military murderers, racist homeland, dictatorship never ended’.

The PM used bombs to disperse protesters called anti-fascists. Shortly afterwards, in the wake of the dispersion, residents of buildings in the neighborhood shouted disapproval of the President of the Republic.

Sought, the Military Police Secretariat has not yet responded to the request for clarification.

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.