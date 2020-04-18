Rio de Janeiro police will investigate suspected irregularities in hiring companies to build field hospitals to care for Covid-19 patients in the state, the Rio de Janeiro government said.

Field hospital under construction next to Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro 02/04/2020 REUTERS / Lucas Landau

Photo: .

The suspicions involve hiring some of the eight field hospitals that are being built to care for patients with the disease.

“I repudiate any illegal act that may cause damage to public coffers, especially in this difficult time, when people’s health is at risk,” said the governor of Rio, Wilson WItzel (PSC), who is with Covid-19 and is quarantined.

“I have already determined that they investigate these contracts and, if any irregularity is proven, those responsible will be immediately punished,” he added.

In an interview with ., Secretary of State for Health, Edmar Santos, who is also at home in the case of coronavirus, said that the complaint has already become a case of police and internal audits of the portfolio and control bodies, such as the MP, State and TCE, will help in the verification of the facts.

“The governor asked the civil police to investigate all complaints. I cannot prejudge people; they will be audited and investigated and we will take action in each case,” he said. “Let’s see if it’s something inside or outside … if there’s something else.”

State campaign hospitals were designed to expand the offer to 1,800 beds for patients with Covid-19. The most advanced are those of Leblon and Maracanã, with the prospect of being ready at the end of April to May. The rest, from the greater Rio and Baixada, are planned for next month and those from the interior a little further on.

The state already has 341 deaths and more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the disease. Santos hopes that if an irregularity is confirmed, it will not compromise the delivery of temporary hospitals.

“If there is a problem, nobody is interested in the loss of the population, it does not make sense. The agencies will have to seek a transition that corrects the eventual administrative problem without compromising the service to the population,” said the Secretary of Health.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

