Concerned about the low adherence to social isolation and the advancement of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, the city government decided to restrict the operation of trade in favelas and the access of vehicles to certain neighborhoods in the capital of Rio de Janeiro as a way of reinforcing measures to social distance to limit the spread of covid-19.

Non-essential trade in the hundreds of communities in the city, where almost 2 million people live, will have to be closed for the next seven days, according to decree of Mayor Marcelo Crivella.

Only pharmacies and markets will be able to operate for the duration of the measures, which come into force on Tuesday and are valid until May 18. However, it was unclear how the authorities will enforce measures in places often under the control of organized crime.

The city has seen a lot of movement of people in the city’s slums, where many residents face unfavorable situations to face the new coronavirus, such as lack of adequate hygiene conditions and high population density.

In addition to restricting trade in communities, the decree that reinforces social isolation measures to face the covid-19 in Rio limits vehicle access to the center of neighborhoods such as Tijuca, Cascadura, Madureira, Jacarepaguá, Méier, Pavuna, Pedra de Guaratiba , Grajaú and Santa Cruz. Only residents of these areas will be able to access the site.

“Many people have not yet realized the need to avoid crowds, to stay at home, and just go out to do essential jobs and meet urgent needs,” Crivella told reporters in an interview about the decree.

“When they expose themselves unnecessarily, they do the same to other people, which increases the spread of the virus and the burden on hospitals, increasing the risk of death. We need to prevent more people from getting sick and there are serious cases reaching health units in the municipality. Our intention is to prevent to save more lives and to allow hospitals to have better conditions to serve everyone “, he added.

Last week, the city of Rio established what it called a partial lockdown in the neighborhoods of Campo Grande and Bangu. The city has had social isolation measures in place since last month, but many people and even some establishments have broken the rules.

