RIO – The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) approved this Tuesday, 5th, in a virtual meeting, a set of recommendations that points out parameters to guide the hospitalization of patients in intensive care units (ICUs). The target of the document, prepared by the agency’s Technical Intensivism Chamber and approved, with minor changes, by the councilors, are inexperienced professionals who work in combating covid-19, informed the president of the collegiate, Sylvio Provenzano.

According to him, the decision on who will go to CTIs will always be the doctors’. Cremerj only issued a set of guidelines, which should be published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, 7.

The document will advise the admission of patients who present, for example, poor tissue perfusion (signs that the blood flow in the affected region is insufficient); shock pictures; alteration of examinations of inflammatory markers; signs of thromboembolism; alteration in renal function; alteration of oxygen function, even with oxygen catheter in the nostrils. International criteria will be used, based on the Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA), which evaluates the status of some organs, such as heart and lungs, with points.

Higher scores reduce patients’ chances. Pulmonary changes of more than 50% and within 48 hours will be grounds for respirator use. “And once he needs endotracheal intubation and artificial ventilation, the patient will need to stay in an ICU bed. Then the colleague should not stop asking, and the sooner this patient is placed in the network, for a transfer, the better for him “said Provenzano.

Cremerj did not address criteria for choosing between patients for cases in which ICU beds are missing. According to him, the agency only takes care of parameters for hospitalization – it is up to the State to provide beds. He said that such choices are made worldwide, as part of the medical routine.

“If I have a patient with advanced lung cancer, who even with a respirator, the treatment option for him is the minimum possible, he can be monitored in a ward, with all the sedation, all the comfort, so as not to suffer. CTI bed will be occupied by another. “

The Fluminense Health Department confirmed that it has discussed a document with guidelines for the use of ICUs, in conjunction with various agencies. The portfolio also said that it would have a discussion on the subject with Cremerj and analyze protocols of the Spain and the USA.

A version of the SES document, which circulated last week, pointed out as criteria for occupying ICU beds the functioning of organs according to SOFA; preexisting diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension; age; and the order of request. Carlos André Uehara, of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, said that, in the previous document, age would only be a tiebreaker criterion. “Our position is that age should not be a criterion for anything.”

Among Brazilian councils and entities that also spoke on the subject – such as the Brazilian Association of Intensive Care Medicine and the Medical Council of State -, there is an understanding to prioritize critically ill patients with a greater chance of survival and, in the second case, those who have a higher life expectancy. / COLLABORATED BY PRISCILA MENGUE, FROM SÃO PAULO, and FABIO GRELLET

