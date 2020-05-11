RIO – The Justice of Rio determined that the state and capital governments put in full operation, within a maximum period of ten days, all beds destined to the treatment of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in the field hospitals of Riocentro (municipal) and Maracanã (state). The determination meets the civil action filed by the State Public Defender’s Office and the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision also obliges governments to release, within a maximum period of 48 hours, all free or idle beds in public health institutions for the treatment of covid-19, until all the beds planned in the field hospitals in the contingency plan are in operation. .

In the preliminary order, Judge Angelica dos Santos Costa, from the Judicial Service, points out that “the consumption of operational beds by the State and Municipalities of Rio de Janeiro destined to fight the pandemic reached, according to SISREG data, 100% of its capacity, a circumstance that gave rise to the formation of a queue of SUS users to access the hospital network “. He also points out that “of the 1,360 SRAG beds planned for field hospitals, only 201 are operational (67 beds at Hospital do Campanha do Riocentro and 134 beds at Hospital de Campanha do Leblon)” and that “the beds at Hospital do Campanha do Maracanã” , have not yet started to operate and the other beds of the Hospital do Campanha do Riocentro are still not expected to open due to insufficient human resources, inputs, materials and equipment, which was only confirmed through the on-site inspection carried out by the Cremerj “.

The judge determined a daily fine of R $ 10,000 for each breach, to be applied personally against Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) and Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans).

In a note to the State, the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) stated that “it is important for everyone to know that there are no idle beds in the municipal health network. The beds that appear as ‘free’ on the regulation platform are in specialized units, such as maternity wards, psychiatric and pediatric beds, and cannot be used for covid-19, as the network remains open for patients with other needs “.

SMS also reported that “it has routinely opened exclusive beds for the treatment of covid-19. Today there are already 722. In May alone, 249 new beds were opened”. The folder also states that “with the arrival of 300 respirators from China this week, it will be possible to open more beds for the field hospital”.

The State Department of Health (SES), in turn, informed in a note that opened, last Saturday, 9, the Hospital de Campanha do Maracanã. “The unit works with a capacity for 170 beds, 50 of them in the ICU. The other 230 will be delivered to the population over the next week. In all, of the 400 beds, 160 will be in the ICU. However, SES points out that the occupation of the beds should occur gradually, preserving health professionals and patients. “

The statement further reiterates that “so far, 969 new beds for the treatment of suspected or confirmed covid-19 patients have been opened throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro. Of this total, 812 are in referral hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus, 386 ICUs and 426 wards. In addition to these units, there are also 157 beds, 100 of which are for ICUs, for the treatment of Covid in isolated areas of other state units “.

Rio de Janeiro is the second state in the country most affected by the disease, with 1,714 deaths and 17,062 confirmed cases.

