RIO DE JANEIRO – The Rio de Janeiro court determined that the state and the capital of Rio de Janeiro have five days to put into operation all the intensive care beds provided for in the contingency plans against the new coronavirus scheduled to enter into operation. The determination meets the public civil action made jointly by the State Public Defender’s Office and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The existing beds are from public hospitals and do not include those from field hospitals.

The action calls for the immediate opening of 155 beds out of a total of 287 already in operation. They are: 61 beds at the Hospital Estadual Anchieta; 71 at Pedro Ernesto University Hospital; 10 at Hospital das Clínicas (IESS); eight at Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital; and five at the State Brain Institute.

Of the 155, 17 had already been released by injunction on the 17th. Thus, the expectation is that 138 beds will be released in the next few days. “It is a public and notorious fact, recognized by the Executive, that patients with covid-19 who need beds now only have, at the state network, vacancies at the Regional Hospital Zilda Arns, in Volta Redonda, and which are destined, according to the planning by the managers themselves, to care for infected patients in the Middle-Paraíba Region “, said defender Alessandra Nascimento, in a note published by the State Public Defender’s Office.

O state asked the state and municipal governments for positioning, but has not yet received a return.

According to the Ministry of Health, the State of Rio de Janeiro has 9453 confirmed covid-19 cases and 854 deaths.

