The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) and the Public Defender’s Office denounce in public civil action filed the day before yesterday the imminent collapse of the health system in Rio because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The institutions affirm that the occupancy of the ICU beds in the city already reaches 93.9% of the capacity and ask that the State and the municipality unblock 155 beds for intensive care for patients with covid-19. Governments deny that beds are missing.

The figures were raised based on data from the National Regulation System (SISREG), an online system that the Ministry of Health makes available to states and municipalities for the management and operation of the regulatory centers.

According to the preliminary injunction sent to the Justice of Rio, the State and the Municipality allocated 749 ICU beds to the capital of Rio de Janeiro for the treatment of the coronavirus. This includes field hospitals, which are scheduled to be inaugurated only on the 30th. Of these beds, 287 are in state and municipal hospitals in the city and 155 have not yet entered into operation or are being used for other purposes. The blocked beds are foreseen in the Covid-19 Contingency Plan and should already be in operation. The MP-RJ and the Defensoria request that the unlocking be done in five days. If the measure is not adopted, the action requires that idle beds be requested and available on the private network.

The list of health units with blocked beds includes the Anchieta State Hospital, the Ronaldo Gazola Municipal Hospital, the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital, the Hospital das Clínicas (IESS) and the State Brain Institute. The action also calls for state and municipal administrations not to relax the current model of social detachment until beds are available.

Sought, the Secretary of State for Health of Rio (SES) reported that, currently, the occupancy rate in the units of the state network is 60% in nursing beds and 74% in ICU beds. Ten days ago, the rates were 41% and 63%, respectively. The secretariat also says that in the past 45 days, 548 new exclusive beds have been opened for patients infected with covid-19 throughout the state of Rio, including the units mentioned in the public civil action. Another 2 thousand beds will be inaugurated in field hospitals.

The Municipal Health Secretariat of Rio reported that 313 exclusive beds were opened for the care of covid-19 units in the municipal network, 109 of which were in the ICU. Another 500 beds are being opened at the field hospital in Riocentro – 100 of them in the ICU.

The City Hall also said that the opening of more ICU beds depends on equipment, such as 806 respirators purchased before the pandemic to retrofit municipal health units. Due to difficulties in the arrival of this equipment, Mayor Marcelo Crivella negotiated a federal government plane to pick them up between April 27 and May 27.

