RIO DE JANEIRO – One day after President Jair Bolsonaro attacked governors and mayors, in yet another chapter of the political war that began in the country amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the governor of Rio Wilson Witzel (PSC) charged in an article published in the newspaper O Globo that the president stop burning Brazil and assume his responsibility.

“I would like everyone to go back to work, but I am not the one who decides this, it is the governors and mayors,” Bolsonaro said yesterday, in a statement on Labor Day. Throughout the week the president had said that he is not responsible for the deaths by covid-19 and that “the bill” should be directed to governors and mayors who have adopted restrictive measures.

In the article published today, entitled “President, assume your irresponsibility”, Witzel accused the Bolsonarist nucleus and “his fake news office” of insisting on the “mess” political conspiracy thesis, in line “the governors want to destroy the economy to weaken the Bolsonaro “.

He asked the president to assume his responsibility in helping states to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “(The President) is unable to have an institutional relationship with us (the States). He wants to blame everything on our shoulders. It won’t be like that, President. Take your responsibility. Or your irresponsibility,” he said.

In a video recorded for Labor Day, Witzel made an apology: “On this first of May, I apologize to the people. Because I made a mistake. We made mistakes. We chose a president who is irresponsible, who did not understand the responsibility of the position he now thinks only of the 2022 elections and does not do what we expected him to do, which is to govern, to carry out the necessary reforms that Brazil needs. “

In his Twitter account, Witzel also said on May 1 that the only one who can help those who currently suffer financially is the federal government. “Instead of asphyxiating the states, as the president seems to want, it is necessary to act. It is the president’s account. It is like that all over the world,” he said. Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro criticized the posts, calling the governor “traitor” and “hypocrite”.

On May 1, it is important for workers to know that the only one who can help those who are currently suffering financially is the federal government. Instead of asphyxiating the states, as the president seems to want, take action. The account is the president’s. It is like that all over the world. – Wilson Witzel (@wilsonwitzel) May 1, 2020

This Saturday morning, 2, the governor of Rio released his article on the same social network and went back to indirectly attacking Bolsonaro’s stance, by making an appeal for Rio de Janeiro residents to stay at home. “We are going to stay together and take care of our health, the health of our parents, our grandparents and our children. We are resurrecting the economy. The dead are not,” he said.

I believe in the people of Rio de Janeiro, in their ability to overcome obstacles. We will win together. We will stay together and take care of our health, the health of our parents, our grandparents and our children. We revive the economy. Not the dead. – Wilson Witzel (@wilsonwitzel) May 2, 2020

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

.