The resumption of the sport routine will happen gradually in Rio de Janeiro. As UOL announced on Friday, the maximum occupancy of 50% of the stadium’s capacity and the two-meter distance between the fans are among the determinations for sporting events. The measures will be adopted in the second phase of the plan prepared by the Secretariat for Economic Development, Energy and International Relations of the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, which talks about the resumption of activities amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Entitled “Social pact for health and the economy of the State of Rio de Janeiro”, the program has three phases of return (green, yellow and red flag), according to the contagion curve of COVID-19.

The change of closed arenas to occupy 50% of the stadiums would be under the “yellow flag”, which projects flexibility in activities. For this to occur, it will be necessary for the occupancy rate of the ICU beds to be between 70% and 90% and for the rate of new cases of the disease to be negative in the last seven days.

The other measures, as reported by “Globo Esporte”, include the use of masks for customers and employees and the disinfection of grandstands, toilets, common areas, before matches, as well as changing rooms and sports equipment before and after training and matches.

In addition, temperatures of fans, players, coaching staff, referees, delegates, press professionals and professionals in the administration of stadiums and arenas will be measured. The professional who has a fever will be prevented from working and professional isolation guidance will be provided.

Training and games in open environments are also planned, in addition to testing for COVID-19 in the professionals when returning to activities.

