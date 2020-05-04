RIO – The City of Rio opened more than five thousand vacancies for hiring health professionals to help fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but as of Monday morning, less than two thousand of them had been filled. The greatest need is doctors.

Despite the more than five thousand vacancies offered, only 1,872 hires (37.4%) were made until the beginning of this week, including that of 484 doctors. The new professionals are expected to be stationed at four referral hospitals for covid-19 in the city. They are: Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital, Riocentro Campaign Hospital, Federal Bonsucesso Hospital and Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital (Fundão / UFRJ).

According to the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS), the greatest difficulty is in hiring trained doctors, who must undergo a selection process. The specialties sought are intensivists, pediatric intensivists, infectious diseases and general practitioners.

SMS also reported that most categories (nurse and technician, physiotherapist, speech therapist, social worker, psychologist, administrative) already have enough registration numbers to fill the vacancies offered. In this way, the selection now targets specialist doctors.

For the four reference hospitals, the city plans to hire 1,049 doctors, distributed as follows: Ronaldo Gazolla (342 places); Hospital do Campanha do Riocentro (463 places); General Hospital of Bonsucesso (174 places); and Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital, from Fundão / UFRJ (70 vacancies).

The last two are federal hospitals. In this case, the city of Rio had to make an agreement with the Ministry of Health to provide resources. Most of the money for the payment must come from the National Health Fund of SUS.

