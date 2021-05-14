Rio Ferdinand surrenders to Guardiola

05/13/2021 at 7:26 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United player, was full of praise for Pep Guardiola, recent Premier League champion with Manchester City. In some statements, Ferdinand considers that the Catalan coach has revolutionized the concept of football. “I love Pep, he’s a nonconformist. Especially because of what he did, because of the way he tactically changed things“.

After the Premier League that Klopp’s Liverpool won last season, the Englishman believes that this year the ‘citizens’ are the clear deserving of the league title. “Liverpool were fantastic last season. But Pep improved things at Manchester City and they flew. They are definitely deserved champions“After a difficult start, Guardiola’s men managed to consolidate themselves as solo leaders for much of the season.

Great potential in midfield

The former English footballer believes that the idea of ​​associating many players in midfield has been key to Manchester City’s superiority. “He consolidated the midfield, brought in more players and played with a false nine to control the rhythm of the game and not turn it into a basketball game, always from top to bottom“.

A reflection of this has been the current season. “This year they dominated the Premier League“Taking a ten-point lead over Manchester United, second, and with three games to go, Pep Guardiola’s men were proclaimed champions with an astonishing superiority over the rest of the teams.

During the season Manchester City also won the Carabao Cup against Tottenham. Now with the Champions League final against Chelsea to be resolved, Guardiola could culminate with the ‘orejona’ a season to frame in the set ‘sky blue’.