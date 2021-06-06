Rio Ferdinand recalls spooky history at the 2006 World Cup in Germany

After removal of the England national team At the hands of Portugal in the 2006 World Cup Quarterfinals, the rose team traveled to their country, where they were on the brink of death.

This was recalled by the former central defender of Manchester United of England, Rio Ferdinand, when the plane in which they were traveling suffered a strong tubulence.

“We had the worst return flight you can imagine. We were caught in terrible weather and we all thought we were going to crash. We were all crying,” Ferdinand recalled in an interview for The Sun.

“I definitely thought: this is it. Especially when I looked at the flight attendants. You can always tell how serious a situation is by the expressions. I looked at them and they were all sitting with a stone face and knowing that we were in trouble,” added the ex-footballer.

Players like: Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, John Terry and David Beckham were also on that flight.

