Through a resolution published this Sunday, Ferj leaves the decision of resuming activities in their TCs to the clubs in Rio de Janeiro. The document only requires that the return to training is subject to compliance with the protocols in order to prevent the contagion of the coronavirus. Because of Covid-19, the Carioca Championship has been suspended since March 16.

The empty Maracanã Stadium: matches still have no date to return (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

The document indicates the “future complementation of matches” of the State, in addition to determining three pillars that must be observed when returning to football activities: “commitment to the health and life of others through compliance with guidelines of competent authorities”; “obedience to governmental orders”; and “following technical and scientific procedures and protocols recommended for individual and collective protection”.

On April 30, Wilson Witzel, governor of Rio de Janeiro, extended the prevention and isolation measures to contain transmissions of the new coronavirus until May 11. On the same day, the collective vacation given to athletes came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rubens Lopes da Costa Filho, President of the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FERJ), in the use of his statutory attributions and Considering the future complementation of the matches of the State Championship of Series A of Professionals;

Considering the imperative need for the adoption and maintenance of measures in favor of barriers and combating the spread of COVID-19;

Considering the determinations contained in RDP nº 17/2020, the effects of which expired on April 30, also in relation to the professional A Series football activities;

Considering the principles emanated in consensus between FERJ and all the Serie A Professionals clubs, that the return to football activities must observe three pillars:

a) commitment to the health and life of others through compliance with guidelines of competent authorities;

b) obedience to governmental orders;

c) following technical and scientific procedures and protocols recommended for individual and collective protection;

Considering that on the last 30 days the vacation of professional athletes ended

RESOLVES:

1 – Relativize the determinations contained in RDP nº 17/2020 specifically in relation to the football activities of the Professional Series A.

2 – Indicate that the existence of conditions that simultaneously and fully contemplate these three pillars previously described must be carefully and rigorously analyzed by each club and with their respective athletes, in order to carry out a gradual and planned practice of activities that do not promote events, agglomerations and much less public presence, in full compliance with the provisions of Decree 47.052 of the State of Rio de Janeiro, published on 04/30/2020, still obeying the medical safety protocol (prepared with the participation of doctors from all clubs and experts) and others as needed.

3 – Establish that the decision on the next steps in the employment relationship must occur internally corporis, as long as the premises and pillars previously described are maintained.

This resolution comes into force on this date, the provisions to the contrary being revoked.

Rio de Janeiro, May 3, 2020.

RUBENS LOPES DA COSTA FILHO

PRESIDENT “

