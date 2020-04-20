RIO – The city hall of Rio opened on Monday, 20, the largest field hospital, to serve patients with covid-19, in Riocentro, but there is still no date for the start of operation. The works of the unit, installed in the main convention center of the capital of the state of Rio de Janeiro, on the west side of the city, were concluded on Sunday, 19. There is still a lack of equipment, but the field hospital will only start receiving patients “when the total capacity of the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital reaches 70% occupancy “, informs a note from the city hall.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella visited the field hospital on Monday morning. In an interview with TV Globo, he acknowledged that it is still necessary to hire professionals to work in the new unit and a “piece of equipment”, said that “95% are already ready”. Crivella also foresaw the complete completion of the hospital this week.

“To start (to work) it will depend on the level of infection. Now, with the mask, we hope it will fall a little bit,” said the mayor, referring to the municipal decree that will make the use of non-professional face masks mandatory, in across Rio, starting on Thursday, 23.

Rio City Hall inaugurated field hospital in Riocentro.

Photo: Disclosure / Rio City Hall / Estadão

According to the city hall note, the Municipal Health Department has already opened 313 beds exclusively to treat covid-19 in units of its network, including 109 ICU beds. In the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital alone, a reference unit for the control of the pandemic, 186 beds have already been opened (65 in the ICU), but the goal is to reach 381 exclusive beds (201 in the ICU). It is these new beds in the referral unit that need to be filled before the Riocentro field hospital starts operating.

“The expansion of the beds is being carried out gradually and will be concluded with the arrival, scheduled for the next ten days, of new respirators and monitors, purchased by the City of Rio before the pandemic to retrofit the city’s hospitals. One hundred of the respirators will be installed in the field hospital, in Riocentro “, says the city hall note.

The equipment should only arrive next week, but the hiring of “personnel to work on the site, such as doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and support agents” has already started, according to the city hall. The note also informs that a Brazilian Air Force plane will leave China next Monday, 27, with a new batch of equipment and materials for the Riocentro field hospital. The arrival forecast, according to the city, is between the 29th and 30th.

According to official data, the Riocentro field hospital occupies 16,500 square meters, with 13,000 square meters of built area. There are 500 beds, including 100 in the ICU – 15 ICU beds will have resources for hemodialysis. The provisional unit will also have a 500-square-meter surgical center, with autoclave and thermo-disinfector devices, and three rooms for procedures, in addition to an image center with tomography and digital x-ray.

