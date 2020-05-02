RIO – Inaugurated this Friday, 1st, the field hospital of the City of Rio, in Riocentro, west of the city, started receiving yesterday the first patients infected with the new coronavirus. The first four people admitted to the unit were referred by the Unified Regulation Center, from the urgency and emergency units.

Patients are occupying the hospital’s first module, initially open with 100 beds available. When it reaches its maximum capacity, there will be 500 beds, 100 for ICUs and 400 for infirmary. In addition to a 76-year-old woman who went to the ICU, the Riocentro hospital received three men, 65, 51 and 33 years old. Four more patients are expected to be taken to the field hospital on Saturday morning.

Yesterday, during the inauguration of the unit, the municipal health secretary of Rio, Beatriz Busch, stated that there is a risk of collapse of the municipal public system in the coming days if the opening of new beds by other entities (State and Union) does not happen at the pace expected and if the population disrespects the isolation. “The municipal public system cannot sustain the entire state,” he said.

According to the City Hall, the remaining 400 beds of the City’s campaign unit, built emergencyly at Riocentro, will be progressively activated as the respirators and other health equipment purchased by the city in China arrive next week. The municipality also needs to hire more health professionals to serve patients. Several doctors and nurses in the municipality are on leave due to covid-19 and for prevention, because they have associated diseases.

“The City Hall has made efforts to accept the call, including offering accommodation and free passage for those who come from other states, in addition to the payment that, for doctors, can vary between R $ 6 thousand and R $ 21 thousand, according to the workload “, says the City Hall in a note.

