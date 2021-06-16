Rins travels to Germany after reviewing with Dr. Mir

06/16/2021 at 2:42 PM CEST

Alex Rins, who two weeks ago suffered a fall while training on a bicycle at the Circuit de Barcelona and missed the GP of Catalunya to undergo surgery for a fractured radius of the right hand, will travel this afternoon to Germany with the intention of competing this weekend. week at the Sachsenring circuit, scene of the eighth event on the MotoGP calendar. The Suzuki rider has undergone a review this morning at the Quirón Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona with the doctor Xavier Mir and has received the medical discharge, although before getting on the motorcycle in the free practice on Friday, he must be declared “fit” by the medical services of the World Cup, in charge of the doctor Angel charte.

Rins, who according to the medical report provided after the operation, “He was subjected to a minimally invasive fixation with cannulated compression screws & rdquor ;, he already got on the bike last Sunday to test his sensations in the injured arm. This Wednesday, before heading to Sachsenring, the Barcelona rider explained that” I felt some discomfort and it is obvious that I am not at one hundred percent yet, so the objective will be to see how we are in FP1, to see if we are physically improving and then to see where we can be in the race “.

Rins he regretted “missing the post-Grand Prix test in Catalonia, because we had high hopes for something that we found to make me feel more comfortable on the bike and now we will have to try it in Germany.” After injuring himself at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​the Suzuki rider, third last year in the World Championship, scored his fifth consecutive zero after his previous crashes at Portimao, Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello. Right now it occupies the 15th position in the championship, with 23 points.