Rins has already been operated on and could return to Germany

06/04/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) will not be able to participate this weekend in the Catalan Grand Prix after injuring himself on Thursday riding a bicycle on the track of the Circuit de Barcelona. The Catalan pilot, who fractured the radius of his right wrist, has undergone surgery this Friday at the Quirón Dexeus Hospital, where he has been operated on by the doctor’s team Xavier Mir.

The CT scan he underwent yesterday revealed a trans-styloid intra-articular fracture of the distal radius. In order to facilitate a quick recovery, a minimally invasive technique has been used, as explained by Dr. Mir, Traumatology specialist of the Quirónsalud MotoGP Medical Service and Director of the Hand and Elbow Unit of ICADME of the Dexeus University Hospital of Barcelona.

“Alex Rins has undergone minimally invasive fixation with cannulated compression screws. If there are no complications, I think he will be able to start functional recovery next Monday, and we do not rule out that he can compete in two weeks at the Sachsenring, “explained Dr. Mir.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

For his part, the rider was very encouraged and thanked the signs of support he received after it was learned that he would miss the home race at Montmeló: “The operation went well and I am already thinking about my recovery and returning to the 100% as soon as possible. All this has left a bad taste in my mouth and I apologize to the team for not having been able to compete as we would have liked this weekend. Last year we obtained a great result here with both bikes on the podium and It is a pity that we cannot repeat it this year. Today’s operation means, fortunately, a recovery time as short as possible, and that is why we made the decision to have surgery. I will do everything possible to be back for the German Grand Prix. Thank you all for the messages of support “, he said Rins.