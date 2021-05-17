Ringover relies on its technology to grow in Spain | News | Communications

Ringover is committed to its technology to grow in Spain.

After opening an office in Spain, a year ago, and the incorporation of a local team, Ringover, SaaS software publisher and European telecom operator, presents its strategic business plan to serve the local market.

Founded in France in January 2018, it currently has a portfolio of more than 10,000 clients who have opted for its solution to simplify their corporate telephony and boost the productivity of their sales and customer service teams. Thus, the company’s monthly income has multiplied by five in two years and the forecasts indicate that this progression will continue to advance firmly, since monthly income is expected to triple by the end of 2021. The same goes for its workforce, currently made up of more than 135 employees, and which is expected to reach 200 by the end of 2021.

With broad international outlooks, and aware of the opportunities that the telecommunications market represents in Spain, Ringover, which recently closed a financing round (series A) of 10 million euros, has put together a local business strategy based on two key pillars : your technology, a complete cloud communication solution integrated into work tools suitable for all types of SMEs; and expanding your commercial footprint.

Johanna Arias, Ringover country manager in Spain.

With this intention, Johanna Arias, Ringover country manager in Spain, works to increase the client portfolio, while strengthening the workforce and consolidating a specialized distribution channel committed to the development of Ringover in the region. On this basis, the idea that is handled is that of multiply your turnover by 200% and increase the workforce to 30 people.

Ringover intends to multiply its turnover volume by 200% and increase the workforce to 30 people

“Having a cloud communication solution, efficient, flexible and integrable with work tools such as CRM or helpdesk software, has become a necessity to increase the productivity of companies”, says Johanna Arias. “By simplifying their communications, the sales and support teams will be able to focus on what really matters: the prospect-sale as well as the level of service.”

Telecommunications operator

Much more than a software and application developer, Ringover is a telecommunications operator that was born with the aim of transforming the corporate telephone system into an application that is easy to use, accessible from anywhere and anytime, and configurable in a few clicks, without require technical knowledge.

The company has its own infrastructure

With a 100% cloud communication solution, it combines unlimited calling, call center and sales tools, group messaging and video conferencing in one easy-to-use application. The result is a simple web and mobile application packed with classic and advanced telephony features that allow employees – especially sales professionals – to communicate and collaborate more efficiently from any device, anywhere. Ringover also has its own infrastructure, which differentiates you from your competitors.

His integration with the most used work tools, such as CRM (Salesforce, Hubspot, Zendesk, or Pipedrive, among others) offers companies the possibility of benefiting from cloud telephony directly in their trading tools: click-to-call, customer file transfer during an incoming call, automatic incoming and outgoing call history, etc.

In this way, companies can enjoy the best functionalities of IP telephony, from unlimited calls in more than 110 countries, through the computer and from the Ringover mobile application, to HD quality, simplified call forwarding or personalized welcome messages .