Ringo Starr spreads love and peace with the premiere of his new album “Zoom In” – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Sir Ringo Starr welcomes the press seated in his study, with two colorful guitars in the background, while dismissing a Skype call that he holds with his son. Realizing that it is already on the screen, he turns to the camera and addresses those present in the virtual meeting.

“Do you hear me? If so, I want to say peace and love to all,” he exclaims with a simplicity that seems unreal coming from a former member of The Beatles.

Richard Starkey (his real name) called the meeting to discuss Zoom in, a five-track EP made during the pandemic.

“I just want to make that exist in the world. It’s up to you if you do it, because you can’t force it into a person,” he says in reference to his favorite phrase: “peace and love.”

On this album he collaborated with some friends including Oscar nominee Diane Warren, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Grammy winner Jeff Silbar, and songwriter Tony Chen.

This exercise was a way to keep his spirit alive and catch up with his friends in the middle of the pandemic, a stage that has been difficult for him because he has had to move away from his family.

But the album was not the only thing that kept Ringo busy last year, a few weeks ago he presented the book Ringo Rocks: 30 years of the All Starrs 1989-2019, a photographic compilation that includes unpublished images and anecdotes of the tours he has done. next to your grouping.

Although in 1989, when All Starr Band was founded, Ringo had already made history with The Beatles, in that new project he realized that when making music the quality of legend is not exclusive to anyone, since he shared with other great figures such as Joe Walsh (Eagles), John Entwistle (The Who), Jack Bruce (Cream), Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Steve Lukather (Toto).

“The band is called All Starr, everyone is a star. Everyone writes their songs, I had to learn their songs, and they mine. That somehow keeps you on the ground,” he says when answering a question from El Sol de México, while showing a copy of the book on the screen.

Ringo talks that his achievements would not have been possible without having set foot in the small clubs in Germany alongside Rory Storm and the Hurricanes (band where he played before joining The Beatles) in 1960, a fact that allowed him to learn about the trade of being a musician .

“The owner of those clubs decided that he was not going to go to London to look for bands, but to Liverpool. You really learn how to do it because on the weekend you spend hours between musicians. That is where you get your energy from. I have always considered that that was a big help for me, and I also met the guys (the Beatles), and look where it ended. “

At the end of last year the first preview of the documentary The Beatles: Get back by Peter Jackson was shown, which will include previously unreleased footage of the band as they prepared the album Let it be. The filmmaker has been close to Starr and Paul McCartney to keep them updated on the development of the film. Ringo smiles when he remembers that time.

“We were having fun, playing. He (Peter) would come to Los Angeles, because he works in New Zealand, and he would teach me songs and say ‘look what I found here’. We were having fun making those songs.”

Before saying goodbye, ask the journalists to make the peace symbol with their hands. “I send you peace and love.”