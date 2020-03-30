Ringo Starr cancels his full tour until 2021 | Instagram

The former drummer of the rock band the Beatles Ringo Starr with his All Starr Band, made the extreme decision of postpone your tour complete around North America due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic through the year 2021.

The long-awaited tour will have special guests such as The Avett Brothers Y Edgar Winter and it was going to take place from May 29.

All Starr Band was formed by Ringo over 30 years ago beside musicians they went through successful bands where each one performs their best and most famous songs.

It was through his official account of Facebook that the musician shared the release with his followers.

This is too difficult for me. In 30 years, I think I’ve only missed 2 or 3 concerts, not a full tour. I have to stay as you have to stay, and we all know that it is the peace and love that we make for each other. So we have moved the spring tour to 2021, “the statement said.

On this tour they will present their new twentieth studio album called “Starr, What’s My Name“and has collaborations with Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Benmont Tench and Richard Page, among others.

What most surprised everyone about this album was the collaboration with his former partner Paul McCartney, with the theme Aging with me, from John Lennon.

The new dates will start in May 2021 and they are available in the official website of the musician.

In recent days Ringo published in his official account of Instagram a video where he is singing and leaves his supporters a message of support for these days.

I am sending Peace and Love to everyone and I hope you stay healthy and safe. I want to thank and support @DhaniHarrison and @OliviaHarrison for this great campaign to help fight Covid 19. Peace and love, Ringo, “he wrote in his post.

Fortunately the tickets that were acquired for this year’s tour will be accepted for the next one.

