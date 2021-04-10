Ringing in your ears and other signs that you had COVID-19 without realizing it

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is likely that you have already been infected with COVID-19.

The percentage of asymptomatic – people who become infected with COVID-19 and do not experience any symptoms – continues to be one of the main questions in the development of the pandemic.

It is believed that on average, up to 40% of all infected people have the disease asymptomatic; however, further studies are still needed to know precisely its influence on new infections.

And although for some asymptomatic patients the disease may go unnoticed unless they obtain a positive PCR test, there are some sequelae that can reveal that they were infected with COVID-19:

Ringing in the ears

One of the more recently discovered symptoms associated with prolonged COVID-19 is the tinnitus: it is a persistent buzzing that varies in intensity, which causes discomfort that makes it impossible to concentrate and for some patients, to regain their day-to-day routine.

In addition to tinnitus, another of the post-coronavirus acoustic conditions that can reveal a recent infection is the hyperacusis; that is, extreme sensitivity to everyday sounds, which suddenly become highly perceptible and not very tolerable.

It may interest you: TEST: How much do you know about Covid-19 one year after the start of the pandemic?

Smell distortions

Photo: Getty Images

The most common symptom of COVID-19 is anosmia, that is, the loss of the ability to smell that can last for weeks and in some cases, even months. This condition can be accompanied by dysgeusia (partial or total loss of taste); However, this condition can also manifest itself months after the asymptomatic disease has developed.

In addition to anosmia, parosmia, a condition in which people suffer an alteration in their normal perception of odors, is increasingly common as a sequel to COVID-19.

Also read: The 4 smells you need to regain smell after having Covid-19

Mental fog

According to the largest study carried out to date, up to one third of COVID-19 survivors suffer from neurological problems, even if the disease did not manifest itself seriously.

Brain fog is the name for a set of symptoms such as memory loss, confusion, trouble concentrating, dizziness, and trouble understanding everyday words. Its identification occurred after the first wave of infections and since then, neurologists have investigated how it is related to some cases of COVID-19.

Chronic fatigue

Photo: Getty Images

Feeling of extreme exhaustion combined with shortness of breath or joint pain is a common symptom of prolonged COVID-19.

Some people who have experienced the disease may experience chronic tiredness, which causes problems with even the simplest activities, such as getting out of bed or making a phone call.

How to know if you had COVID-19 and were asymptomatic?

Although COVID-19 infection and subsequent sequelae vary from person to person or may not cause any symptoms, the only real way to know if someone has already inadvertently developed the disease is to have a antibody test, which detects the formation of specific proteins in the immune system to fight the coronavirus.

The presence of the antibodies, especially the IgG antibody, means that the body detected SARS-CoV-2 and developed a defense mechanism to counteract it; however, the antibody test does not define whether the genetic material of the virus continues in the body.

Now read:

COVID-19: the risk of getting infected by touching contaminated surfaces is .0001 %

Why was the Argentine president infected with COVID-19 if he was already vaccinated?