RINGDOM the place for lovers of science fiction literature

Stary’s sci-fi platform Ringdom offers fiction fans a platform to discover new authors and genres, as well as to publish their own written adventures.

Brought to you by Stary, a storytelling entertainment company, Ringdom is an online fictional land featuring adventure, high-concept, and page-turning stories for book lovers around the world.

Ringdom is dedicated to collecting high-quality genre fiction to provide its readers with the best immersive experience. Be it an imaginary universe, paranormal endeavors, or even divine creatures, there is a world of adventure for everyone to enjoy and immerse themselves in. The Ringdom team believes that stories can help us have a temporary escape from our everyday lives and awaken our souls to different worlds. Because of this, the app’s mission is to provide an odyssey for anyone to embark on and meet amazing new characters.

The app, which is available on Google Play, offers readers relevant lists of recommended books based on the user’s previous reading. They have created a community of fiction fans who have access to various genres such as thrillers, fantasy, video games, urban paranormal, urban realistic and more. Ringdom has focused on designing a reading ecosphere in which everyone is connected. To create a sense of community within the platform, users can post comments and thoughts on their favorite stories or share their own stories with other members in the Ringdom community.

Ringdom not only creates a community of fiction-loving readers, but also encourages its members to begin their narrative careers through Stary, which offers aspiring writers a comfortable space to maximize their potential by providing tools for publishing and monetize your finished stories. More than 300,000 books have been written and published on Stary, reaching more than 100 million readers in more than 130 regions and countries. Whether it’s winning over $ 100,000 in one of their writing contests, establishing a devoted readership, or publishing their first hardcover novel, the authors have been extremely successful.

Stary works with emerging authors to publish their work on one of its relevant sub-platforms, depending on what the novel is about, to reach maximum readership. Writers can monetize their finished pieces and start getting paid once they post 3,000+ words on the platform. Once they reach this goal, they work with Stary to draw up a contract covering payment and commission rates, which is always easily accessible to the writer.