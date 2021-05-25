Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 – Smart Video Doorphone with Advanced 3D Motion Detection Technology

With radar and panoramic vision, it makes it easy to know when and where a motion event starts using an aerial map view.

With video door entry or doorbell functions, both connected, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features innovative 3D motion technology, color night vision, and customizable privacy features. In addition, it adds a new video feature that detects in HD the entirety of who is at the door, that is, full body. 3D motion detection technology and bird’s eye view offer users more information about what is happening in their homes.

Motion detection with radar technology

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 uses radar sensors to better detect and identify objects while allowing you to easily customize the areas of the property that users want to cover by selecting distance thresholds. Radar sensors are able to determine when an object crosses the boundary by measuring its specific distance from the camera. This is activated only when that threshold is crossed and sends users a movement alert on their mobile. 3D motion detection also enables a new panoramic view function that provides an aerial view of moving events on the map, showing a history of the nature of the map. This new 3D feature is a novelty that provides users with more context and information about what is happening at home at any time.

Safety and comfort

This wired video doorbell allows users to control their front door no matter where they are. In addition to 3D motion detection and panoramic vision, its advanced features include a full-body field of view, 1.536p HD video, and a microphone that limits sound distortion so users have more audio and video images. clear.

Designed with privacy in mind

Like all Ring products, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 has been designed with the privacy and security of users in mind. The Ring app makes it easy to tailor specific privacy and security settings. From there, users can configure 3D motion detection thresholds that trigger an event, customizable motion zones, and privacy zones, to exclude areas from the camera’s field of view for video capture, ensuring greater privacy. .

Price and availability

Video Doorbell Pro 2 is now available for purchase for 249 euros (price as of May 2021).

Gadget thinks

We have already told you other times both here and in the magazine our opinion on video door entry systems or video doorbells (call them what you want) like this one from Ring: they have nothing but advantages and not a single disadvantage. Global vigilance, communication, oral interaction and the deterrent effect that they in themselves represent are its virtues.

To begin with, it must be made clear that this Ring model lacks a rechargeable battery, that is, it needs access to the electrical network to function. Its natural location is to replace the traditional doorbell and, preferably, in the same place. If this second is not possible, think that you will have to pull cables. Ring has other models with a rechargeable battery.

On the other hand, it does not distinguish people from animals or moving objects; other competing models do, although it is true that they often make mistakes, as well as they are easy to ‘fool’.

It is also important to note that, to review the video recordings you make, you need a paid subscription to the Ring Protect service.

The Video Doorbell Pro 2 advances in this product segment by providing a higher quality image and, above all, with much wider coverage. Now, we can see if, after calling, they have left us a package at the foot of the door because, when connecting the Ring, the carrier has already left.

The image shown by the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is square in appearance. That we are aware, it is the only one that offers it like this. This assumes a field of view of approximately 150o both in the vertical and horizontal planes; a coverage that is appreciated for the sake of safety. Also, the formal distortion (from the fisheye thing) is quite slight.

The video quality it provides is more than decent and sufficient to identify faces and small objects. Very good daytime images; when the luminosity is reduced, they do not suffer too much. HDR plays a very good role in this second case, as if your camera received direct light such as the Sun. In total darkness, the night mode works well but without exaggeration: it continues to identify people but no longer if they are in hand a pen … or other utensil.

A radar is in charge of detecting the movement in 3D mode –assures the company-. When it comes to motion detection as such, it works very well but we believe that as well as other models of the brand itself and even of the competition that, in principle, perform this work through the camera itself. Now, the advantage of this technology is that it allows you to determine with more precision the range and / or distance in which you want the motion detection to act. And, yes, it is very accurate.

Another of the arguments of this Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the bird’s-eye view mode. It consists in that, from an aerial image of the area attached to your house, it shows the path that the person who has knocked on the door has followed. A way to know if someone was loitering or had some strange behavior.

We really liked the extensive customization possibilities in terms of movement zones, sensitivity and alerts. As we also find the so-called pre-roll video interesting: it constantly records 4 seconds of what it sees, so that when there is a movement event, it shows that clip as the beginning of the view on the mobile, which provides better information than what happens.

Compatible with Alexa to manage several of its functions of use, we have read in some foreign reviews that this assistant can also emit pre-recorded messages when, for example, someone rings the doorbell (“Welcome”, “leave the package on the right, please ”, Etc.) and you don’t respond after about 20 seconds. We have not been able to locate this functionality; it may be that in certain markets it is ‘capped’. But, of course, it seems like a magnificent idea to us. It is also compatible with Google Assistant, but with few options.

In short, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 delivers on its promises and promises very well: good picture quality, great field of view, and stable connectivity. It also has another series of functionalities that may be useful for certain users. Undoubtedly, a great home gadget that, said, brings many advantages and no drawbacks.

