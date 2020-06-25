Ring of Honor will initiate an internal investigation to address the issues of sexual abuse that have occurred in their fighters.

Starting with the #SpeakingOut movement revealed many abuses by fighters several companies have already taken action.

In a statement, Ring of Honor indicated that it will initiate an internal investigation especially on the issue of Marty Scurll.

“At ROH we are proud of the respectful and inclusive environment that we have built so that our workers feel safe and respected. We take these matters very seriously and we have a policy of zero tolerance for this type of behavior. “ “We take things very seriously and we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behavior. Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently recruited fighters. We will inform you of our investigation once it is completed. ”

Remember that the #SpeakingOut r moveIt revealed many cases of sexual abuse that have occurred in the world.

WWE has already taken action on the matter by firing Jack Gallagher, but there could be more layoffs in the coming days.

Another of those who were accused is Matt Riddle, who in an interview commented that the first time he saw Sasha Banks, he wanted to rape her.

WWE launched an investigation, but the Bro has the support of his attorneys to defend himself against any legal action taken.

This movement is directed so that the cases of sexual harassment and abuse in England, but it spread throughout the world.

In independent companies many names are not handled, But there are quite a few revelations about it.

And as Ring of Honor mentioned it, as soon as there is an update in the case of their fighters, they will announce it.