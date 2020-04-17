Ring of Honor pays its fighters despite not holding events. It seems that the company is giving a lesson on how to behave with its workers.

Unfortunately for many Wrestling wrestlers, these are not good times for their economy since their income is practically dependent on wrestling shows, but there are still companies that are doing things right.

One of those companies is Ring of Honor that although he is not holding events of any kind, he continues to pay his talent. And not only that, but it has paid those independent fighters who, without being under contract with the company, had some struggle with the company.

Several fighters have publicly thanked the company for paying them for their participation in the tournament to find a new female champion in the company despite the fact that the tournament was never even started due to the pandemic. Here we leave you some tweets.

… On a related note I would like to express gratitude for having just received a check for a show that is not taking place from a company I don’t have a contract with- but was looking forward to finally working with… namely @ringofhonor with a thoughtful and classy move. 💜 – katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) April 15, 2020

TY @ringofhonor doing the right thing in hard times. We appreciate you so much! See you soon ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/qPDSmfsBz3 – ⭐️Miranda Alize⭐️ (@MirandaAlize_) April 15, 2020

This speaks volumes. I told my dad what they did for me and I’ve got choked up because I’ve just wanted to make sure I’m okay and taken care of. So does @ringofhonor 💗 https://t.co/7ph5aOoMtM – Alex Gracia (@ alexgracia3) April 16, 2020

The great gesture that Ring of Honor has made is something that the wrestling community should be grateful for, by the way in the United States only wrestling and MMA continue to offer shows, curiously the only two sports that have no union.

