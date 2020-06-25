The Ring of Honor company was going to celebrate this July its first television recordings since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The recordings that were to be held without an audience have been canceled due to the upturn in Coronavirus cases.

Ring of Honor cancels television recordings

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the company has canceled the recordings that were to be held this next month in the city of Baltimore due to the upturn in coronavirus cases that have caused that the necessary security conditions are not given for them to be carried out.

Although ROH never officially confirmed it, its CEO, Joe Koff, hinted that these recordings were to be made without an audience, as other companies such as WWE, AEW or Impact are doing.

Ring of Honor has only filmed one match since the pandemic happened and it was a confrontation Between Brody King and Bateman that was recorded a few weeks ago in the city of Los Angeles.

ROH was one of the first companies to cancel its events with the Anniversary and Past vs. Present shows that had to be held on March 13 and 14, being the first to no longer be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During all this time, the fighters have received their wages despite not having fought. It is not known when the company will start recording again, although in the same report by Mike Johnson it is commented that the company would be looking to hold some recordings in the month of August.

Remember that ROH was also going to hold a tournament to find a new Pure Champion and a tournament to crown the new female champion of the company before the cancellation of the shows.

