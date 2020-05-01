Ring of Honor cancels all June events due to Coronavirus

Ring of Honor announced earlier today that all June events are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancellations include PPV ROH Best In the World, which was scheduled for June 19 in Baltimore, Maryland.

ROH is granting refunds for the three events that were canceled: the PPV Best in the World, the live event on June 5 in Dallas and the live event on June 6 in San Antonio.

Below is the ROH announcement:

ROH cancels all June live events

Maintaining a commitment to making the health and safety of our fans and staff the highest priority during the COVID-19 crisis, Ring of Honor has canceled all live events that were scheduled for June.

The canceled shows include live events in Dallas (June 5 at Gilley’s Dallas) and San Antonio (June 6 at The Aztec Theater). It also includes the PPV Best in the World in Baltimore (June 19 at UMBC Event Center).

People who purchased tickets to the Dallas event will receive a refund using the credit card they made the purchase with. Anyone who has purchased a ticket to the San Antonio or Baltimore events through Ticketmaster with a credit card will receive an automatic refund.

Who bought the ticket at the box office of the Aztec Theater in San Antonio or UMBC Event Center in Baltimore They should contact for a refund.

Ring of Honor appreciates your understanding during these difficult times, as everyone does their part to help stop the spread of the virus. ROH will continue to provide timely updates related to future tour plans. All ROH staff, talent and partners remain committed to providing daily and weekly content on all platforms.

Stay tuned to everyone ROH digital channels and ROHWrestling.com to keep up with the “Best professional wrestling on the planet”.

