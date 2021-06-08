Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse: What Myths Are About What You Can and Can’t Eat

For astronomy lovers, the month of June brings a series of fascinating astrological phenomena and without a doubt one of the most important is the ring of fire solar eclipse: a unique heavenly event. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on the blue planet, totally or partially blocking the sunlight in some areas. During an annular eclipse, the moon is far enough from the earth and this makes it appear smaller than the sun in the sky. Since the moon does not block the full view of the sun, it will appear as a dark disk on top of a larger bright disk. This creates what looks like a “ring of Fire” around the moon and that is why it receives that peculiar name.

Next Thursday, June 10, those who live throughout the northern hemisphere will have the opportunity to experience a “ring of fire” eclipse. Therefore this wonderful celestial event can be seen in its entirety in places like Canada, Greenland, Russia, the Arctic Ocean and Siberia. While in Europe and the United States the eclipse will be seen partially up to 80%. The ring of fire eclipse will occur during a maximum of 3 minutes and 51 seconds. It begins at sunrise in Ontario, Canada (on the north side of Lake Superior). The eclipse path then rotates through the northern reaches of the globe. Midway, the peak of the eclipse will occur at local noon in northern Greenland. Subsequently, the trajectory of the annular eclipse will pass through the North Pole of the Earth and will end at sunset over northeastern Siberia.

As astrological events are so unique, much has been said about their effects on the human being, finally nature governs many of our behaviors and energy. The word eclipse comes from the Greek “Ekleipsis”, which means abandonment and that is why that is precisely an eclipse: the temporary total or partial disappearance of a star by the interposition of another celestial body before the eyes of an observer. Therefore this type of solar eclipse occurs during the “new Moon” and literally turns the day into night, which brings with it changes in character and can increase the state of stress.

Eclipses are special lunations that occur in conjunction with the ecliptic. For that reason, since the three celestial bodies are aligned, it is a moment with a great accumulation of energy and that is why on many occasions people tend to feel its effects more radically. In astrology the sun is considered a giver of life and energy, therefore its darkening in the sky (even for a small portion of time) can affect our energy levels and mood. It is also very normal for certain people to suffer from nervousness, anxiety, irritability and sleep disorders.

The truth is that over the years many myths have arisen around eclipses, one of the main ones being that food and water should be avoided during the period in which a solar event occurs. The reality is that scientists avoid falling into these beliefs and consider them taboo practices, however there are some nutritional recommendations to relax the mind, body and digestive system. Especially considering that it is a period of very high energy and the vibrations are very strong. The solar eclipse especially is a time to connect with yourself, meditate or simply relax, based on that it goes without saying that food also plays a vital role in the search for relaxation. Here are some recommendations:

– Bet on the consumption of light liquids, juices, smoothies, and herbal teas, which will serve to give the body rest and combat possible insomnia. It is also highly recommended to supplement with foods with moisturizing power such as fruits and vegetables, some good variants are watermelon, pineapple, orange, apples, strawberries and melon. Cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, celery, radish and zucchini will also be a great ally. Hydration is very important for promote good digestion and rest, you can get it by increasing your intake of liquids and salads.

– Avoid consuming processed foods: rich in sugars, saturated fat, refined flours and sodium. Therefore it is important to avoid eating fast foods, fried and overly spiced. It is also equally decisive to avoid the intake of nervous system irritants as with alcohol and tobacco.

– It is important integrate the consumption of foods rich in fibra, which stimulate the digestive system and promote the elimination of everything that the body does not need. Choose the best sources of natural fiber like legumes, seeds, nuts, and vegetables.

– The fermented foods rich in probioticsThey are a great ally to strengthen the immune system and benefit intestinal function. Bet on integrating the consumption of yogurt, kefir, kimchi, kombucha and some pickles.

– The medicinal infusions are very importantas they help to clear the throat and digestive system. Among the most recommended are ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and cardamom. Also some of relaxing power will be a great ally as it happens with chamomile and lavender.

