Ring of fire solar eclipse: the most recommended way to see the phenomenon without damaging your eyes

One of the most surprising and most anticipated natural and astronomical phenomena is a solar eclipse.

Next Thursday June 10 there will be a solar eclipse known as a ring of fire solar eclipse, which happens when the Moon partially covers the Sun, making the Earth’s natural satellite look like it has a ring of fire surrounding it.

According to NASA, the ring of fire solar eclipse may be seen in some parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, much of Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and North Africa.

The eclipse will begin at around 04:12 AM (US Eastern Time) and end around 09:11 AM, although the so-called “ring of fire” will reach its maximum observation point at 06:41 AM.

Although it will be a natural spectacle that not everyone will be able to appreciate, NASA warns that those who will be able to enjoy it should take into account that it is not recommended to look at it directly, regardless of whether the sky is partially or practically dark.

Why is it dangerous to see a solar eclipse directly?

The first thing to distinguish is that the eclipse, in itself, is not dangerous; The point is to look directly at the Sun as it emits very strong radiation that can damage the retina in a matter of seconds.

When there is an eclipse it is always tempting to want to turn to see the Sun and although apparently no discomfort is felt, the effect of radiation (mainly ultraviolet) turns out to be devastating for our retina, which can cause irreparable damage that can range from suffer vision damage and even total blindness.

5 ways to see a solar eclipse without risks

1) Use special lenses. You should not look only with dark glasses. There are special glasses for eclipses, just make sure they are.

2) Look with filters to weld number 14. A solar eclipse can be seen safely by looking through special-purpose solar filters. These filters must be of the type to weld of number 14 and fulfill with an international standard, indicated by the certification ISO 12312-2.

3) Do not use binoculars, photo or video cameras, tinted glass, polarized filters, telescopes, or exposed color film to view it.

4) Turn your back to look at it without filters safely. The only sure way to view a solar eclipse without a filter is by turning your back on the Sun and observing a projection.

5) Watch it for less than 30 seconds.

