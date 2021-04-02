Ring City USA returns April 22 with an undefeated clash at heavyweight

The card will be broadcast live from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

The Angels – Ring City USA announced a new billboard, to be held on Thursday, April 22 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York.

The new platform dedicated to boxing, announced that the function will be headed by what will be its first heavyweight meeting: Jermaine franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) vs. Stephan shaw (14-0, 10 KOs).

The fight scheduled for 10 rounds, and in which one of the two American boxers will lose his undefeated, will be broadcast through NBC Sports Network (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) with the preliminary action on the Twitch app. US troops will be able to tune in to the programming of Ring City USA through the Armed Forces Network (AFN TV).

Jermaine Franklin, 27, of Saginaw, Michigan, returns to the ring after an 18-month hiatus. At 6 feet 2 inches tall, “Assassin,” as he calls himself, will be the first undefeated fighter faced by Stephan Shaw, 28, and 6 feet 4 inches.

Born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, ten of “Big Shot” Shaw’s opponents have failed to make it past the fourth round.

“This will be the first professional fight at West Point, it’s something historic,” said Ray Barone, Army boxing coach at West Point. “We had been asked before, but we had never been presented with a boxing event like Ring City and NBC have. We want you to see the cadets. We want to show that amateur boxing is safe when done correctly. We even hope that this event will become an annual one ”.

Ring City USA seeks to pay tribute to West Point and its rich history, which is evidenced in 10 National Boxing Championships. That is why his cadets will be part of the preliminary card.

More details about Ring City USA at West Point will be announced in the coming days on Thursday, April 22.

Follow Ring City USA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

www.ringcityusa.com.

Photos: https://we.tl/t-kw7FSVW3dn