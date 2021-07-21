in Tennis

Rinderknech knocks out Bautista de Gstaad at the first exchange

Bad news for Roberto Bautista on his debut in the ATP Gstaad 2021. He was a very fit player, who first entered the top-100 last week after reaching the quarter-finals in Bastad … and today, Arthur Rinderknech has repeated results after beating Castellón on the fast track (6-2, 6-4). Taking advantage of the altitude of the Swiss tournament, Rinderknech delivered all kinds of cannon shots against a somewhat cold Rober, without time to find sensations in a very particular tournament. Now Bautista will travel to Kitzbühel, the next tournament scheduled on his calendar (he decided to miss the Olympics).

