Rincón and Manzanera, two Spaniards in the junior doubles final

07/10/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

.

The Spaniards Daniel Rincón, who is paired with the Jordanian Abedallah Shelbayh, and Alejandro Manzanera, who is in a duo with the Lithuanian Edas Butvilas, will meet in the junior final of the Wimbledon doubles.

Rincón and Shelbayh defeated Banerjee and Isomura by 6-4 and 6-2, while Manzanera and Butvilas could with Bueno and Vallejo also in two sets by 6-4 and 6-4.

Thus, one of the two Spanish competitors will win the title, ensuring a new success for formative tennis, which has already seen the Basque Mintegi get into the junior women’s final.

Both Rincón and Manzanera will try to emulate the only Spanish champion in the doubles category, Tomás Carbonell, who in 1986 teamed up with the American Petr Korda.