Rinaldi wins at home

06/12/2021 at 3:57 PM CEST

The Italian rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba Racing Ducati) dominated this Saturday from start to finish the first race of the Superbike World Championship at the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano, where he obtained his first win of the season.

It is the second victory for the Italian rider in the premier Superbike category, after the one he achieved last year at the Teruel Round, and the third for Ducati in 2021, which is the team’s 31st on this track.

The British Jonathan Rea came from the “pole” but Rinaldi He overtook the world champion very early and went ahead. With them Scott redding (Aruba) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha leg).

The first laps, out of a total of 21, showed that Rinaldi Y Rea they had better rhythm than their rivals. Redding Y Razgatlioglu They marched a few meters behind and, further apart, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Tom sykes (BMW Motorrad), Chaz davies (GoEleven) and Spanish Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC).

On the ninth lap Rea lost control of his Kawasaki at Turn 1 and was barely able to save the crash, but gave up second position to Razgatlioglu, and upstairs he was alone Rinaldi with almost 4 seconds of margin on the Turk.

Chaz he was eliminated after suffering a crash on lap 4 when he was in the top ten.

The last laps brought no surprises. Rinaldi won with a 3.6 second advantage to become the first Italian to win at Misano since Marco Melandri did it in 2017.

Razgatlioglu achieved his fifth podium of the season, while Rea he finished third, with his seventh consecutive podium and number 150 with Kawasaki.

Alvaro Bautista he finished sixth after a solid race, confirming the strong pace he had exhibited over the weekend.